Estonia drafting law to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

News
A Russian flag.
A Russian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian politicians on Thursday agreed to create draft legislation to use frozen Russian assets to contribute to rebuilding Ukraine.

Russia's devastation in Ukraine grows with each passing day and it is unfair that the taxpayers of democratic countries must pay for the damage, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said in a statement issued after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"Ukraine is a victim of Russia's war and must be compensated by Russia. This is why we are working on a solution that would allow the use of frozen assets, which we have seized with sanctions from Russian citizens and companies, to compensate war damages," she said.

Kallas claimed Estonia is the first country in the EU to start working on a solution and other countries can use this model in the future.

Foreign minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said it was important to provide deterrence by sending the message that aggression will not go unpunished and there will be compensation for the damage caused by aggression.

"The existence of such a mechanism raises the cost of the aggression, especially if similar solutions are used by other countries or the European Union," he said.

According to international law, unlawful damage must be compensated.

The precondition for using frozen assets is an international agreement with Ukraine or with an international compensation mechanism to keep track of damages and compensations, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The first step is the establishment of a register of war damages in Ukraine at the Council of Europe.

The MFA and the Ministry of Justice have prepared draft legislation for amending the International Sanctions Act that will be submitted for approval in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:37

'Extremely high risk' of forest fires across Estonia

20:04

Foreign minister: Lukashenko regime must not feel it has impunity

19:46

Opposition may continue obstructing Riigikogu's work during extra sittings

17:54

Estonia drafting law to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

17:30

ERJK: SALK'S advice to political parties may be form of prohibited donation

16:55

Erik Gamzejev: Government must not be indifferent to industrial decline

16:12

Women graphic artists from 1960s–1980s on display in Kumu Art Museum

15:44

PPA shares videos of Russian border detention and release incidents

15:28

Riigikogu forced to cut short excise duty hike deliberations

15:01

PM: Journalists excessively critical of tax increases for media outlets

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

08:20

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

14.06

Estonia has the biggest budget in the Baltics

13:31

Russia releases Estonian PPA officers detained on Tuesday Updated

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

12:49

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

14.06

PPA has footage of its officials accidentally crossing border into Russia

14.06

Developer plans high-rise buildings close to Tallinn's Tuvi Park

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: