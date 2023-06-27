Visitor numbers at Pärnu hotels yet to return to pre-Covid levels

Pärnu Beach promenade.
Pärnu Beach promenade. Source: Pärnu Council.
The number of visitors to Pärnu hotels and spas has stayed around the same, or fallen only slightly, from last year. However, it is not yet possible to talk about visitor numbers returning to pre-Covid levels.

Jaan Ratnik, head of Tervis Spaa Grupp, said that the general economic situation is affecting the number of visitors, as no one has been able to avoid the impact of rising prices.

"Obviously, all these huge price increases are not only affecting us, but our customers too. And what we've seen now, in the first five months (of the year), is more restraint. We can even see that the domestic market has dropped a little compared to last year, and the Latvian one is also down slightly as well. There has been a slight increase in Finnish customers though, which is good," Ratnik explained.

Tervis last raised its prices at the end of last year. However, they are not willing to risk increasing them further, as this will likely to lead to a fall in customer numbers.

"Our average prices over these five months have increased by 15 percent compared to last year. But at the same time, the costs  (for us) over this period have essentially increased by 25 percent. Certainly, there will be no more (price increases). In that sense, we see it as one of the factors that is holding back the consumption of our services. After all, our services are not a commodity," Ratnik said.

Ranna Hotel, like the Medical Spa Hotel (Tervis ravispaahotell), is full towards the end of the week, and quieter at the beginning. General manager Oliver Paasik said, that overall, the number of visitors is the same as last year. And while there are no comprehensive statistics yet available, some changes have already become noticeable.

"In all likelihood, the number of domestic tourists has decreased slightly and the number coming from neighboring Finland has increased somewhat. Prices (for our services) have remained more or less unchanged, but our input costs have increased. At the end of the year, we will see how this summer has turned out," Paasik said.

Editor: Michael Cole

