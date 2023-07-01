Estonia announced as new co-chair of Media Freedom Coalition

Estonia has been a highly engaged member of the Media Freedom Coalition since joining in September 2019, the organization's press release states.

Estonia has a strong track record on media freedom, including providing emergency visas and residency permits for journalists at risk, and since 2021, has ranked in the top 10 of Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.

Estonia also hosted the 2022 Global Conference on Media Freedom in Tallinn (watch it again, link to a conference).

As new co-chair, Estonia will lead the coalition in its mission to protect and promote the human rights of journalists and media workers around the world.

The chair of the coalition rotates among member states on a biannual basis. It was initially taken up by Canada and the United Kingdom, with the latter passing on its co-chair role to the Netherlands in February 2022.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, said: "As Canada concludes its leadership role as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition, I am thrilled to welcome Estonia as the next co-chair. Estonia brings strong experience to effectively steer the MFC going forward, and I am confident that under their leadership, together with the Netherlands, the coalition will further advance media freedom and expand diplomatic engagement on this critical issue."

"Estonia is honored to follow the founding chair of the coalition, Canada, as co-chair," Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, said. "We will continue, together with the Netherlands, the crucial work in advancing media freedom and protecting journalists."

"After organizing the Third Global Conference on Media Freedom in Tallinn in 2022, we have taken concrete steps to help journalists at risk by providing emergency visas as well as 35 residency permits a year to continue their essential work," Tsahkna added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!