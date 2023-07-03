New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

More than 1,000 apartments will be built in a new residential area in Saue Municipality, on the outskirts of Tallinn, if new plans come to fruition.

Estera Saue, which owns an almost 40-hectare area site next to the railway, announced a competition for the new development this week. The residential complex will be built across the tracks opposite Kuusehek tanäv.

Ülo Adamson, one of the owners of Estera Saue, said the project will create a new urban space with a high-quality environment mainly targeted at young families.

"The area will be home to apartment buildings, terraced houses, private houses, and commercial premises. The exact volumes will be clarified during the detailed planning process," he said.

In agreement with the municipality, a design competition for the new development is now being organized.

Saue Municipality has already been in discussions with the developer for over a year to finalize the vision, Mayor Andres Laisk told ERR.

A school, sports stadium and grounds, kindergarten, playgrounds, and a network or streets and with pedestrian and bicycle paths are also planned.

"Given the size of the site and its current use, this will certainly involve a considerable investment in infrastructure, including the road network. The proximity of the railway station is very important and must encourage people to use public transport," said Laisk.

Land has also been set aside for commercial buildings and municipal which will house cultural and social services.

Construction set to begin in 2026

Estera Saue's Adamson, said the company plans to break ground in three years' time.

"Given the size of the development area, it will certainly take several years to complete the whole site. A more precise timetable will become clear as further work progresses," he said.

Adamson estimated the total investment at €250 million.

"It will be financed in several phases, raising additional capital from investors and banks," he said, adding that Saue Municipality's role will be defined during the planning process.

A maximum of 1,200 properties can be built on the site and there are plans to build detached houses, semi-detached houses, and terraced houses.

Laisk said the new residential area could be completed within the next decade.

Last year, Estera Saue purchased 78.6 hectares worth of property in the municipality.

Saue and Laagri to jointly develop

The municipality's development plan says that Laagri, Saue, and Alliku village will all develop as a single urban space in the future. The new residential area will expand Saue in the direction of Laargi.

"Already today, the borders of Laagri and the town of Saue are converging, and the development of a business park linking the two settlements on the border is progressing rapidly, with a large number of jobs coming to the area. This certainly does not mean the disappearance of the different identities of the area, but it does add a lot of weight to functional interaction," said the mayor.

After Tallinn, Saue Municipality is the largest in Harju County. It has a population of 25,000 people live with 6,000 people living in the town of Saue itself.

Saue's new residential area by the railway line. The detailed planning area is surrounded by the red line and the new area is marked in purple. Source: Saue vallavalitsus

