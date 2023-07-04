Gallery: President greets outstanding graduates at Rose Garden reception

On Tuesday, President Alar Karis, together with Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), recognized outstanding graduates of general education schools, vocational education institutions and higher education institutions in a reception at the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg.

Upper secondary schools, vocational schools and universities were given the opportunity to invite outstanding graduates with excellent academic results, who have made great personal progress or who have played an active role in their school or community life.

In total, nearly 1,000 young people were invited to the reception at the Rose Garden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!