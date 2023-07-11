U-Space automated aviation sandbox project to be built in Tartu

News
The automated aviation systems team.
The automated aviation systems team. Source: Transport Administration
News

A concept for a sandbox for automated aviation systems is to be built in Tartu, Tartu City Government says.

This will be in line with requirements of the EU's aviation agency, the EASA, and its U-Space framework.

The Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) is developing the project together with aid from the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, while Tartu Science Park, the Estonian Aviation Academy and Estonian Air Navigation Services are are involved also.

Dubbed "Expertise for the development of an unmanned aviation (U-space) sandbox" funding is also being allocated from the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020.

Üllar Salumäe, director of aviation at the Transport Administration, said: "It's important for the Estonian Transport Administration to ensure that all interested parties have access to modern and versatile infrastructure for testing and validating any necessary solutions for the development of various innovative technologies."

Terje Kaelep, of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, said: "This is a cooperation project aiming to procure an innovative solution in need of further development, as there were no ready-made solutions on the market.

"For the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, this is not only an opportunity to contribute to the development of breakthrough technologies, but also the next step in the advancement of activities to support innovation sourcing. We decided to carry out the procurement ourselves instead of awarding a grant, and the result of the procurement will be handed over to the Estonian Transport Administration," Kaelep continued, via a Tartu City Government press release.

Founder and CEO of ANRA Technologies Amit Ganjoo said of the development that: "This sandbox is just the beginning of other activities that will help unlock the vast potential for the region and greater Europe by providing a location to conduct validation and verification activities for U-space stakeholders."

It is thought that the initiative will open up opportunities for the larger-scale development and deployment of unmanned aviation tech and its testing and innovation, with the long-term aim of creating an opportunity to create a sustainable development environment for current and future technologies.

ANRA Technologies were awarded the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency tender, and the contract was signed on April 21.

The results of the research undertaken by ANRA Technologies should be finalized by the end of September and will serve as the basis for the establishment of a sandbox in Tartu, where future U-space service providers and parties developing unmanned aviation technologies will be able to test and validate their services and solutions, it is reported.

The Transport Administration commenced work on a project aimed at developing an automated flights testing zone in Tartu earlier this year, to be used for evaluating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu City Government

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:42

Baltic states to provide training areas for NATO air forces

17:50

Cases of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the past year

17:30

District heating prices will be lower this winter than last year

16:57

Kallas: Russia's long-term threat necessitates NATO defense upgrading

16:30

Natural gas prices are falling and may continue to do so

15:50

Disc golf, a popular sport in Estonia, damages young trees

15:20

EKRE received over €20,000 in donations in Q2 on top of Pruunsild funds

15:19

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately Updated

15:15

U-Space automated aviation sandbox project to be built in Tartu

15:13

ERJK investigates Reinsalu campaign over suspected prohibited donation Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

11:50

Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: