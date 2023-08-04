Justice chancellor warns against using confidence votes regularly

News
Ülle Madise.
Ülle Madise. Source: ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said passing of bills through votes of confidence should not be used regularly for "convenience" and that it is only constitutional if there is no other option.

Madise analyzed the passing of bills through votes of confidence in response to a question from Isamaa's Riigikogu faction leader Helir-Valdor Seeder, newspaper Postimees reported (link in English).

She said, that according to the Constitution, the parliament and its members have the right to carefully review the bills, find and correct errors, mitigate possible inequality, and get clear answers from the bill's authors and experts about its impacts.

"Therefore, tying a bill to a vote of confidence can only be considered constitutional in truly exceptional cases, where state affairs would otherwise be bogged down, and there is essentially no other way out. It must not be a choice of convenience," she wrote.

The justice chancellor noted that tying the bill to a vote of confidence should definitely be considered unconstitutional if the government starts to use the linking of a vote of confidence to the adoption of the bill as a convenience choice when initiating the bill or before its second reading.

The government tied tax rises and the legalization of same-sex marriage to votes of confidence in June after the opposition submitted hundreds of amendments to block the laws from passing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

04.08

Estonia's local bus lines may start crossing into Latvia from autumn

04.08

EDF colonel: Russia cannot break through Ukraine's positions in near future

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

04.08

Justice chancellor warns against using confidence votes regularly

04.08

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Angola

04.08

Coalition proposes sweeping changes to vocational education

04.08

Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

04.08

Ukrainian grain exports through Estonia are unlikely due to high costs

04.08

Mait Palts: No growth forecast for industrial sector in near future

04.08

Getting conned easy on booming entertainment tickets aftermarket

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

04.08

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

04.08

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

04.08

Venice's old town gets fewer visitors per capita than Tallinn's

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: