Eesti 200 expels Paas and Kaup-Lapõnin from the party

News
Eesti 200.
Eesti 200. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The council of Eesti 200 voted on Friday night to expel Kadri Paas and Karin Kaup-Lapõnin from the party.

"I can say that that these two individuals will no longer be members of the party," Alexei Yashin, a member of the board of Eesti 200, told ERR on Saturday.

Several other members of the party's leadership told ERR that they were unable to comment on the matter because internal party procedures had not yet been finalized.

Karin Kaup-Lapõnin told ERR that the issue was discussed by the board on Friday, but she has not yet been informed of the decision.

This week, reports leaked to the media about the internal feud within the Eesti 200 and that party chair Lauri Hussar had given Liina Normet, Kadri Paas and Karin Kaup-Lapõnin until Monday to decide whether they wanted to remain in the party because they had damaged its reputation. Normet said on Monday that she was leaving Eesti 200, but Paas and Kaup-Lapõnin did not.

The three people are at odds with the party's leadership and accuse the party's leader, Lauri Hussar, of dictatorial management and the leaders in general of abandoning the founding values of Eesti 200.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

