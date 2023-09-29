Eesti 200 cofounder joins SDE

Tallinn City Council member Liina Normet, a founding member of Eesti 200 who left the party last month, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Normet said she chose SDE because the party believes in honest, clean, inclusive, and transparent politics.

"I appreciate a polite and argumentative political culture, which unfortunately is becoming less and less. The Social Democrats, on the other hand, have always maintained dignity and respect for others," she said on Friday.

Normet was a member of SDE between 2013-2018 and a remember of Reform (2008-2013) before that. She was a founding member of Eesti 200 in 2016 but left the party in August citing a difference in values.

Normet is a healthcare professional and entrepreneur who focuses on advancing women's health.

Several members of the party have left or been kicked out after internal disputes over management.

