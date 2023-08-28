Local designer puts on fashion show in Põltsamaa Castle courtyard

News
Katre Arula's fashion show in Põltsamaa.
Katre Arula's fashion show in Põltsamaa. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

This weekend, a fashion show was held in the courtyard of Põltsamaa Castle, where the creations of local craftswoman and fashion designer Katre Arula could be seen. Arula has been developing her own brand for the past nine years and draws inspiration for her unique designs from Estonian folk art.

For just one evening, the courtyard of Põltsamaa Castle in Jõgeva County was transformed into a grand stage to showcase the creations of Estonian fashion designer Katre Arula. Arula, who has spent the last five years developing her own brand, used local models aged from as young as five all the way up to 75 for the show.

"My work is characterized by my own techniques. In general, a lot of it is inspired by folk art," said Arula.

Arula not only creates the designs for her work, but also makes almost everything herself, meaning each item definitely contains a personal touch.

She runs the workshop in the courtyard of Põltsamaa Castle along with her daughter Triin, and works alongside five other craftspeople.

"I think the way she manages to take motifs from knitted fabrics and reuse them in combination with modern details, creates really super results," said Anu Hint, head of Estonian Fashion Designers' Association (EMÜ).

"We could see them being worn by real people. They were made for big and small, tall and short, and they suit everyone. These are our own patterns and designs and they really suit our people," said Liina Veskimägi-Iliste, chair of the Estonian Folk Art and Craft Union.

At the end of the colorful hour-long fashion show, Arula and the models were given a huge standing ovation.

"For me, the positive thing is that there is a lot of handicrafts being made in Põltsamaa, and it is really appreciated here. That's just the way it is. I've remained here and I feel very comfortable here," said Arula.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

14:56

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

14:06

Gallery: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas' visit to AS Metaprint in January 2022

13:32

Almost 10,000 people set to join Estonia's largest ever reservist exercise

12:47

Local designer puts on fashion show in Põltsamaa Castle courtyard

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

12:00

Gallery: Estonian National Opera's new season opens with traditional fair

11:24

Mihkel Mooste: Dignified death and undignified suffering

10:40

Kaia Kanepi up two spots in latest WTA rankings

10:12

Kuressaare, Narva hospitals to be expanded with EU funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far

27.08

Deputy mayor: Airport inaccessible by tram for at least two more years

07:21

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

27.08

Andrew Whyte: Pin the tail on the squirrel, or why Kaja Kallas won't resign

26.08

Survey of research sins in Estonia

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

27.08

Liisu Lass: Food for public relations thought in the wake of Kallas scandal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: