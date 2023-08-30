State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

E-Estonia logo.
E-Estonia logo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) has launched a call for proposals to renew the brand messaging strategy for e-Estonia, estimated to cost €35,000.

The call for proposals seeks a partner to revamp e-Estonia's branding, messaging and narrative strategy as a digital state to be used worldwide for marketing, communication and presentations.

The tender specification indicates that Estonia requires a solid information society reputation. "The digital economy has become one of the most fundamental and significant aspects of Estonia's overall image, as evidenced by international media coverage, social media, expert assessments and think tank studies."

According to the call, a robust e-Estonia image will also help Estonian ICT companies in exporting their products and attracting investors. "The reputation of a well-functioning digital infrastructure demonstrates to the international community that Estonia has a favorable business climate. Digital is an important sector in which we want to shape international policies. The reputation of our e-solutions also influences the next generation of e-solutions and the readiness of top talent to be associated with the Estonian ICT sector."

The 2017 e-Estonia branding strategy identified also the need for a destination-based approach. Today, however, the Nordic countries (Finland, Sweden, Denmark), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium are e-Estonia's primary target markets.

According to the call for proposals, the branding strategy's target audiences include official authorities involved in e-Estonia's international marketing and communication, companies, professionals of the ICT sector, and, why not, ordinary citizens as well.

The deadline for submission of proposals is September 14.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

