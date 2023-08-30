No progress on next EISA board chair

While the search for a new board chair of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) began in May and was supposed to have made significant progress by the end of this month, that does not seem to have materialized, ERR reports.

Applications for the most recent competitive process were open to August 18.

Joonas Kerge, EISA's head of communications, told ERR that the foundation's board is having ongoing meetings with potential candidates.

"This means the process is ongoing, so there is no definite date [for a new director to be announced] at present," Kerge said.

EISA has been without a chair since the end of March, when Lauri Lugna stepped down.

In mid-August, EISA pledged to discuss the matter at the end of this month, but as the final days of August arrive, a date for selecting the next chair still has not yet been set.

In late July, EISA Supervisory Board (Nõukogu) Chair Kristi Tiiva announced she would be leaving her position, leaving the way open theoretically for her to apply for the management board chair post – EISA like most large state or public bodies has a separate supervisory board, membership of which cannot coincide with sitting on the same body's management board – though she has not provided comment to ERR on whether she is one of the applicants to the EISA board chair position.

EISA was constituted from the merger of the formerly separate KredEx state loans agency and the Enterprise Estonia (EAS) organization.

--

