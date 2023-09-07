Spruce bark beetle damage increasingly visible in Virumaa

News
A patch of forest with bark beetle damage in Ida-Viru County.
A patch of forest with bark beetle damage in Ida-Viru County. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

While Southeastern Estonia has been having bark beetle trouble for years, the pest is increasingly gaining a foothold in Virumaa. Forest roads are one way hot pockets of the ruinous insects are created.

The spruce bark beetle has long been a nuisance for forest owners in Southern Estonia. But more specimens have been caught in Virumaa, made up of Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, recently.

"If there has been an outbreak in Southeastern Estonia for the last five or six years, we have been picking up on beetle damage also in the northeast in the past two," said Taivo Denks, head of the forests department of the Environment Agency.

One place where bark beetle damage is most visible is the Sompa crossroads on the Kohtla-Järve – Mäetaguse road. Trees started dying there three years after the State Forest Management Center (RMK) built a forest road.

"If you cut down a swath of forest for access, the trees lining it will have their living conditions altered, they are weakened because the edge of the path is open to the sun and winds. The trees become weaker and that is just where the bark beetle likes to settle," Denks said.

The spread of the spruce bark beetle can be monitored using a special map available at the Environment Agency's Environment Portal (Keskkonnaportaal).

"People can use nature observation apps to mark areas where new outbreaks can be seen. This helps forest owners to find damaged patches near their land and go see how their forest is doing."

The spruce bark beetle can smell an inhabitable tree from a kilometer away.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Spruce bark beetle damage increasingly visible in Virumaa

19:28

SEB plans to pay interest on demand deposits

19:17

Mäesalu: Sildam did not tie presidential office funding to bills

19:00

Tax hikes to contribute €300 million to budget next year

18:27

Tallinn opposition files mayor no-confidence motion

18:15

Ülemiste Center chief: Price rises have not reduced sales at malls

18:06

Loonela: Restraining digital giants creates level playing field in Europe

18:00

Ossinovski: SDE can do nothing to help prime minister restore confidence

17:30

Minister: No extra year needed for Russian-speaking pupils in basic schools

17:18

Latvia may have provisional coalition line-up ready next week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

16:54

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

06.09

Ansip: Kallas scandal is most widely reported involving Estonia

09:14

67 percent of respondents to a poll in favor of Kaja Kallas' resignation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: