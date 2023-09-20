Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

News
Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller.
Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller and economist Kaspar Oja on Tuesday criticized the deal struck between the government and commercial banks earlier that day according to which commercial banks operating in the country will be spared from a contemplated new bank tax by paying more dividends next year.

"There will be no bank tax; the banks are willing to contribute to society in solidarity," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) announced Tuesday after meeting with the chiefs of Estonian Banking Association member banks. "This will give the banks tax peace for three years."

According to subsequent explanations, commercial banks promised to pay larger dividends than planned this year, which would support the state budget, as these are subject to income tax. Nonetheless, the income tax rate would be higher next year, meaning that banks would essentially have to pay less income tax.

This solution was criticized by representatives of the Bank of Estonia, the country's central bank, who drew attention to the fact that under this plan, the Estonian state will lose out on tax revenue.

"The banks are showing solidarity (with their clients or the state budget?) by distributing even more profits and capital to their owners as dividends before the tax hike!" Müller tweeted. "If only their profits could be bigger, they could show even more solidarity?"

Oja highlighted the same.

"Someone just got absolutely taken for a ride..." the central bank economist tweeted. "Banks are going to pay out dividends at a lower tax rate prior to the tax hike and the coalition is calling this a big win. In other words: banks' profits are going to be taken out of the country, and they won't be increasing lending here."

Commercial banks in Estonia are expected to see significantly higher profits this year than last thanks to the increase in the Euribor, or Euro Interbank Offered Rate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Cranes leaving Estonia for southern climes, via three different routes

14:28

'Esimene stuudio': Coalition wants tax debate within society

13:57

Workers' smart card obligation causes confusion for construction companies

13:55

Isamaa leader slams coalition's pact with the major banks

12:58

Gallery: Tallinn Fringe Festival 2023 comes to an end

11:52

Mark Lajal through to round two in Saint Tropez

11:17

Epp Mäe's coach: Belgrade was a tough competition

10:43

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

10:12

Senior official Heidi Alasepp leaves social affairs ministry

09:17

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

09:17

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

19.09

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

19.09

Estonian government writing empty €400m revenue line into 2025 state budget

19.09

Estonian universities may back out of commitments if extra funding is cut

19.09

Kaja Kallas: State budget is put together Updated

19.09

Mart Laar: Pummeling by taxes has brought Estonian economy to its knees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: