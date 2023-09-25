EKRE member fined for hanging Estonian SSR flag in Tallinn's Old Town

News
Andres Aule and Jaak Valge
Andres Aule and Jaak Valge Source: PPA
News

EKRE Riigikogu member Jaak Valge said on Monday he will be fined by the Police and Border Guard (PPA) along with poet Andres Aule for hanging the flag of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic (ESSR) in Tallinn's Old Town.

Valge said they will now be charged with breaching public order.

"[N]amely disturbing third parties. Two third parties whom we allegedly disturbed are named in the criminal file are Mr Abdrahmanov and Mr Alexeyev," he said.

Valge said the pair's goal was to draw attention to the bas-relief of Juhan Smuul on the wall of the Writer's House (Kirjanike maja) at Harju 1. He said was a permanent symbol of the occupying power and should be removed.

"However, the punishment for using the symbol of the occupying power was imposed on us instead," the MP said.

Valge said, a separate issue is how artistic performances used as a form of protest can be punished, even if they do not break any laws.

Jaak Valge and Andres Aule hanging the flag in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: PPA

"Symbols related to the Estonian SSR are not banned in Estonia, except when used to justify international crimes. The PPA itself has publicly stated in the past that the use of symbols of the Soviet Union in public spaces is not prohibited," he said.

While it would be easier and cheaper to pay the fine, Valge said he plans to challenge the decision in court.

 In July, when the incident took place, the EKRE MP called the action a publicity stunt.

Juhan Smuul (1922-1971) was not only a writer and chair of the Estonian Writers' Union, but also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Estonia, a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union and of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR, and secretary of the board of the Union of Soviet Writers.

He also stands charged with being involved in the 1949 deportation of Estonians, by the Soviet authorities.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union twice, between 1940-1941 and again between 1945-1991.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Kallas to make official visit to Finland on Friday

17:35

Education union to decided on teachers' strike on Tuesday evening

17:00

EKRE member fined for hanging Estonian SSR flag in Tallinn's Old Town

16:34

Rescue Board to evacuate 1,000 volunteers in Muuga as part of exercise

16:04

Interview: Estonia has overlooked a generation of young Russians

15:38

Climate obligations of people and companies to be written into the law

15:11

Estonia's budget deficits 2000-2024

14:38

Expert: Ukraine has broken strikes on Crimea 'taboo'

14:01

Minister on Exercise Ussisõnad: Vital that reservists can defend home areas

13:34

New Narva government abandons residential build for swimming pool

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

08:02

Latvia-Belarus border 'migratory pressure' not felt in Estonia so far

07:43

Six-month grace period given for re-registering Russian cars in Estonia

23.09

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: