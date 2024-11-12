Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

MP Jaak Valge fired a starting pistol on Monday in Falgi Park in the Kassisaba district of Tallinn. The incident led to a major police operation, and a misdemeanor investigation has been initiated against Valge. He has expressed regret for his actions.

Valge admitted that he was the man causing noise in Falgi Park with a starting pistol.

"Yes, I fired a starting pistol, not a firearm. It was for personal reasons. Even to my own surprise, the bang was louder than I had anticipated," Valge told ERR.

"There were a couple of dog walkers about 100 meters away. I did not notice the dogs getting startled, but perhaps I missed it. In any case, the dog walkers were upset. One of them happened to be a resident of my building. I approached them to apologize and showed that it was a starting pistol, but I was harshly scolded – and rightly so. After that, I took a walk around the city and had two shots of whiskey. When I returned home, police officers were by the building, as they had somehow believed I had fired a real weapon. It was clarified that this was not the case," Valge recounted.

The MP also noted that his actions were inappropriate.

"I apologize and will not do it again," he said.

Northern Prefecture's operational chief Urmet Tambre described to Delfi that late on Monday evening, around 10:30 p.m., the police received a report from a person walking in Falgi Park who heard gunfire and saw a man with a weapon.

"The frightened person called the emergency center, and a high-priority response was immediately initiated. Rapid response officers detained a 69-year-old man who had consumed alcohol and fired shots. It was determined that the shots were from a warning signal weapon. The man was taken to the police station, where a misdemeanor protocol was drawn up and the firearm-like object confiscated," Tambre said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!