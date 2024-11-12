X!

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

News
Jaak Valge.
Jaak Valge. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

MP Jaak Valge fired a starting pistol on Monday in Falgi Park in the Kassisaba district of Tallinn. The incident led to a major police operation, and a misdemeanor investigation has been initiated against Valge. He has expressed regret for his actions.

Valge admitted that he was the man causing noise in Falgi Park with a starting pistol.

"Yes, I fired a starting pistol, not a firearm. It was for personal reasons. Even to my own surprise, the bang was louder than I had anticipated," Valge told ERR.

"There were a couple of dog walkers about 100 meters away. I did not notice the dogs getting startled, but perhaps I missed it. In any case, the dog walkers were upset. One of them happened to be a resident of my building. I approached them to apologize and showed that it was a starting pistol, but I was harshly scolded – and rightly so. After that, I took a walk around the city and had two shots of whiskey. When I returned home, police officers were by the building, as they had somehow believed I had fired a real weapon. It was clarified that this was not the case," Valge recounted.

The MP also noted that his actions were inappropriate.

"I apologize and will not do it again," he said.

Northern Prefecture's operational chief Urmet Tambre described to Delfi that late on Monday evening, around 10:30 p.m., the police received a report from a person walking in Falgi Park who heard gunfire and saw a man with a weapon.

"The frightened person called the emergency center, and a high-priority response was immediately initiated. Rapid response officers detained a 69-year-old man who had consumed alcohol and fired shots. It was determined that the shots were from a warning signal weapon. The man was taken to the police station, where a misdemeanor protocol was drawn up and the firearm-like object confiscated," Tambre said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:54

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

16:49

Tallinn to start charging for yard waste disposal from new year

16:49

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

16:39

Tallinn to remove unnecessary road signs from Kaarli puiestee

16:17

PM urges parties to stick to compromise on Russian citizens' voting rights

16:16

Mark Lajal out in round one in Champaign ATP tournament

15:42

Estonia welcomes EU disability card directive, expanding travel benefits

15:09

Basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi joins Drake University Bulldogs

14:36

Stricken deer rescued after swim in Tartu's Emajõgi river

14:02

Expert: Age of liberal world order ends with Trump

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

13:03

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo