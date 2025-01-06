X!

MP fined €300 for firing starting pistol in public

News
MP Jaak Valge.
MP Jaak Valge. Source: Patrik Tamm/ERR
News

The police fined Riigikogu member Jaak Valge €300 for firing a starting pistol in a public place.

Inna Toater, head of the Ida-Harju police station, told ERR: "The PPA imposed a fine of €300 on Jaak Valge. The decision will take effect in 15 days. In addition, the starting pistol from which the shots were fired was confiscated."

In December, the police also took away Valge's gun permit.

On November 11, Valge fired a starting pistol in Falgi Park in Kassisaba, Tallinn.

This resulted in a major police operation and misdemeanor proceedings were initiated against him.

Valge's explanations was confusing. He said he fired for personal reasons, but later regretted his actions and apologized.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

