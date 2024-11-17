X!

Police detain man brandishing air gun while driving

News
PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative).
PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Police detained a man in Tallinn on Saturday afternoon who was waving an air gun while behind the wheel.

On Saturday evening at 4:35 p.m., a driver in Tallinn on Liivalaia tänav alerted police about a swerving Volkswagen Passat. The concerned driver had signaled the Volkswagen's driver about their erratic driving, prompting the Volkswagen to follow them, eventually pulling up alongside their car and displaying what appeared to be a firearm through the window.

The police responded swiftly and, within five minutes, detained the suspicious Volkswagen driver near the Kreutzwaldi bus stop on Narva maantee. The driver, a 26-year-old man already known to police, was found to be intoxicated and a pneumatic weapon was discovered in the vehicle.

Northern Prefecture operations chief Urmet Tambre noted that incidents involving objects resembling firearms are becoming increasingly common for law enforcement.

"Just earlier this week, we had to address an incident involving reports of shots fired with a weapon at Falgi Park. Just as an ordinary person cannot distinguish between a real firearm and a starter pistol or their sounds in the dark and from a distance, neither can police officers," Tambre explained.

"For us, such calls are treated as having the highest threat level and we always respond prepared for a situation where a person could indeed be armed with a real firearm. This means that police officers are ready to use their own firearms to ensure the safety of surrounding people and themselves. Unfortunately, many of these incidents involve intoxicated individuals and there have been instances where officers have had to shoot at a person brandishing a weapon who refuses to comply with orders. It is incomprehensible to me why items so closely resembling firearms are so readily accessible to everyone," Tambre added.

A criminal investigation has been initiated against the Volkswagen driver.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:12

Tallinn mayor: Growing population putting pressure on education and transport

10:00

Cheaper import eggs not likely to lower price of Estonian alternatives

09:46

Estonia holds on to League C placement after 0-0 draw with Azerbaijan

09:39

Estonian museums showcase rare items this weekend

09:30

Gallery: Annabelle Ats performs at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest

09:22

Estonian experts: Scholz calling Putin undermining Ukraine's position

08:56

Police detain man brandishing air gun while driving

08:48

Tallinn's election year budget: Slashed kindergarten fee, free school breakfast

08:28

Weather to take a turn for the colder

16.11

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.11

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

14.11

Watch Live at 4 p.m.: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday

16.11

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

16.11

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

15.11

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

16.11

EU commissioner not returning to work in Estonia after term ends

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo