Market price of gas up considerably since Friday

News
Natural gas (Maagaas) warning sign.
Natural gas (Maagaas) warning sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

November gas futures on the Dutch TTF exchange jumped 13 percent to €49.5 per megawatt-hour, which came down to €48 by Wednesday. The Balticconnector pipeline being out of commission also had an effect on the price of gas.

The TTF index closed on €38.2/MWh as recently as Friday.

World market gas and oil prices headed up at the start of the week on the heels of investors' fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel might spill over to other states in the Middle East.

TTF November futures traded between €42 and €48 in September.

December futures traded at €51/MWh on Wednesday, up from €42.9 Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Expert: Dragging an anchor is rare, but nothing can be ruled out

19:20

Estonian National Ballet soloist Jevgeni Grib stages his first major ballet

19:19

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak Updated

18:50

Finnish experts: Russia may have had several motives for damaging pipeline

18:19

Tsahkna attends emergency EU foreign ministers meeting to discuss Israel

18:07

Stockpiling agency head: No sense in booking LNG terminal just in case

17:38

Record number of proposals submitted for Tallinn's participatory budget

16:58

CEPA: Russian one-upmanship over Israel an example of laughing to hide the tears

16:54

Market price of gas up considerably since Friday

16:36

Finnish Gasgrid: Balticconnector can return to service in April 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

Ministers: Balticconnector pipeline damage was deliberate Updated

10.10

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

19:19

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak Updated

08:15

Estonian navy commander: Seems Balticconnector pipeline ruptured from one side

13:12

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

10.10

President: Information about infrastructure damage 'very concerning' Updated

10.10

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: