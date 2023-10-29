Sunday in Estonia remains cold, cloudy

Birch trees in snowy weather.
Birch trees in snowy weather. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Katrin Tarand
An area of low pressure coming in from the West through the course of Sunday will bring more cloud and some more rain, sleet and even snow.

After another frosty night, with temperatures below zero in most of the country, Sunday morning dawned – an hour "later" than before due to the clock change – with the mercury still at -2 to 0 degrees (or +1 degree on Hiiumaa), and plenty of cloud cover.

Weather map for the morning of Sunday, October 29, 2023. Source: ERR

This will clear in patches on the North coast in particular, and in other parts of the country, while breezes will wheel round from the North(west), to the South(west). This will bring warmer conditions, up to 5 degrees on Saaremaa and above zero everywhere, though it will also bring with it rain, sleet and/or snow.

Daytime weather map for Sunday, October 29, 2023. Source: ERR

These conditions will prevail early in the new week, with averages of +2 degrees during the day, and above zero even at night.

The precipitation will remain Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday will be drier. Thursday will bring slightly lower temperatures.

Four-day weather prognosis October 30-November 2, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Siret Tuula.

