New week starts with challenging weather and icy roads

A warm air mass is expected to reach the islands and the southern region of the mainland on Monday, while cold conditions will prevail in the northern portion of Estonia. Transport Administration issued a high risk warning for icy roads.

Monday morning there is snow and sleet in several regions, rain in southern Estonia and on the islands, and freezing rain in south-eastern Estonia, with fog and icy roads. East and south-east winds 3 to 8, with gusts up to 13 meters per second near the coast. Temperatures range from 0 to +3 degrees, with Saaremaa reaching +6 degrees.

During the day, still sleet and rain in some areas, snow on the mainland with fog and ice in some areas. Winds will be easterly, southwesterly in southern Estonia from 3 to 8, with gusts up to 11 meters per second along the coastline. Temperatures range from 0 to +4 degrees, reaching +8 degrees in south Estonia.

More warm and humid air is expected in Estonia on Tuesday. In the afternoon, the rain will get heavier. Northern Estonia will still be below freezing at night, but above freezing by morning. It will be 10 degrees in southern Estonia.

The rain will stop by Wednesday. The air will cool slightly, but temperatures will remain above freezing both night and day. On the mainland, Thursday night will bring a few below-zero temperatures, while the day will stay above zero. A little rain here and there is expected. The weather may improve by Friday.

Transport Administration warns of high risk of slippery roads

The transportation authority issued a warning on Monday that ice roads may form in several of regions, significantly increasing the likelihood of dangerous situations.

The transport administration advises drivers to choose their speed in line with the road conditions, as adhering to the maximum speed restriction is not mandatory. If your vehicle still has summer tires, the agency advises against driving on the roads overnight or in the morning unless absolutely necessary.

--

