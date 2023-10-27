Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

Slippery streets in Tallinn on February 10, 2022.
Slippery streets in Tallinn on February 10, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A "potentially dangerous" weather alert has been issued across Estonia on Friday as slippery conditions are forecast by the Environment Agency.

There will be snow in eastern Estonia on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, sleet and rain are forecast in the north and on the western islands. The temperature will fall below 0 zero Celcius.

The agency said there is a "high risk of slippery roads!".

A level 1 warning was issued on October 27 and 28. Source: Environment Agency

A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous.

"Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions." the agency says.

Editor: Helen Wright

