Kuusalu road traffic tragedy result of truck's lifting device support leg coming loose

Monday's road traffic accident in Kuusalu which killed two was the result of a supporting leg which formed part of a truck's lifting device coming loose, resulting in its being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The collision occurred at a little before 5 p.m. on Monday, November 6, when a Volkswagen passenger car and a truck collided on a narrow, forested road in the village of Hara, Kuusalu Rural Municipality, to the East of Tallinn.

An 8-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other children, aged nine and 12, were hospitalized for routine checks. Their injuries have not been described as serious.

The passenger vehicle hit a support leg which forms part of a lifting device integral to the Scania truck's design; this support leg had become detached while the truck was in motion. The details of how this came to happen will be ascertained during the course of a criminal investigation opened as a result of the tragedy.

