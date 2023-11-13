Minister awaiting chance to broker long-term teacher pay plan in government

News
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) intended to seek a government mandate at Monday's coalition council regarding with what proposals she can contribute to a long-term plan for teachers' wages, however Monday's council meeting was canceled as the prime minister is on a planned two-day working visit to Washington.

As a result, the education minister's discussion with the government regarding how and by what means it would be possible to raise teachers' wages from 2025 was postponed.

"There's no money to raise education workers' wages next year, however my proposed compromise in wage negotiations with education employees is a long-term plan that will set their wage conditions for the years 2025-2027," Kallas told ERR. "But first the government needs to agree on what my proposal for that long-term plan is."

State, local government and education worker representatives should thereafter meet to discuss the issue.

Following a nationwide one-hour warning strike on Friday morning, a meeting between representatives of education personnel, local governments, the Ministry of Education and Research and Estonia's public conciliator later that day failed to result in an agreement regarding teachers' wages.

It was decided, however, that Kallas as education minister would request authorization at the coalition council to conclude an agreement with the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) regarding teachers' wages. The public conciliator is to await the results before issuing their own proposal Wednesday regarding whether and how to resume wage negotiations.

The EHL had sought an 11 percent increase in teachers' minimum wage for 2024. The education minister, meanwhile, had proposed to the government an 8 percent wage, however an increase of just 1.77 percent was ultimately agreed upon in this year's state budget negotiations for next year.

Unsatisfied with the wage offer, the EHL appealed to the public conciliator, who on October 2 accepted the labor dispute between the union and the ministry into conciliation proceedings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

After Estonia, Mariana Betsa named ambassador-at-large for Ukraine diaspora

20:51

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

20:28

Estonian FM: Let's not submit to Russia's blackmail in the OSCE Updated

20:20

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

19:55

Pavel Latushka: ICC should issue arrest warrant for Alexander Lukashenko

18:55

Seletskaja: Offering Estonian music to English National Ballet is a priority

18:25

Justice minister: Budget-related bills need additional scrutiny

17:49

Estonia signs up to international crypto-asset reporting framework

17:31

Minister awaiting chance to broker long-term teacher pay plan in government

17:17

Experts reject former NATO sec gen proposal for Ukraine joining without occupied zones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely

14:32

Estonian defense minister: If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd

07:50

Active duty EDF serviceman dies after training area accident

09:19

Analyst: The Reform Party will get a new leader before spring

10:58

Rescue Board conducting home smoke detector spot checks this week

12:55

Estonian minister of culture DJs at 'Rave for Ukraine' charity event in London

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: