Estonian Social Democratic Party leader urges for new economic policy

Interior Minister and Social Democrat Chair Lauri Läänemets said in a speech at the party's congress in Haapsalu that that Estonia's right-wing economic policy has exhausted itself.

Läänemets said that the state must invest more in its people and in renewable energy. Criticizing the opposition party Isamaa, he said that the party's recent rise in popularity is due to their promotion of a Nordic-type of society via the tax rates of developing countries.

In an interview following his speech, he said that he sees a chance to change the existing economic policy within the current coalition as well.

"We do not expect the Reform Party to completely adopt the Social Democrats' vision of the economy, but we do expect this government to be much more flexible. We cannot just stick to the agreements and dogmas that prevailed when the coalition agreement was signed after the elections. With globalization slowing down, all countries defending their economies, drastic environmental changes, and the declining export capacity of Estonian companies, the government must play a leading role in this situation. We can't just sit back and rely on the market to work for itself," Läänemets said.

