Average daily electricity price in Estonia back to normal on Wednesday

An electric vehicle at a charging station.
An electric vehicle at a charging station. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to current plans, the third reactor at Finland's Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, which was shut down on Sunday due to a fault, is due to be up and running again on Tuesday evening. The average price of electricity throughout the day, which was €288 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday, will be back to €124 per MWh on Wednesday.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which manages the plant, announced on Monday evening that work to repair and test the third reactor would take a little longer than originally planned. The reactor is therefore expected to be operational again by 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. TVO had previously estimated that power generation would start up again at noon.

The highest price on Tuesday will be at 4 p.m., when electricity will be cost €777 per MWh in Estonia.

On Wednesday, electricity prices will be highest between 8 and 9 a.m., when they rise to €325 per MWh. After 9 p.m. on Wednesday, prices will stay below €16 per MWh.

Editor: Michael Cole

