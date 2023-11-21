Average daily electricity price in Estonia back to normal on Wednesday
According to current plans, the third reactor at Finland's Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, which was shut down on Sunday due to a fault, is due to be up and running again on Tuesday evening. The average price of electricity throughout the day, which was €288 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday, will be back to €124 per MWh on Wednesday.
Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which manages the plant, announced on Monday evening that work to repair and test the third reactor would take a little longer than originally planned. The reactor is therefore expected to be operational again by 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. TVO had previously estimated that power generation would start up again at noon.
While on Monday the average price for electricity in Estonia throughout the day was €288 per megawatt-hour (MWh), on Tuesday, it will fall to €124 per MWh.
The highest price on Tuesday will be at 4 p.m., when electricity will be cost €777 per MWh in Estonia.
On Wednesday, electricity prices will be highest between 8 and 9 a.m., when they rise to €325 per MWh. After 9 p.m. on Wednesday, prices will stay below €16 per MWh.
Editor: Michael Cole