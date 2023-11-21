Opposition parties still discussing Kallas' no-confidence motion

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
EKRE, Center, and Isamaa have not progressed with their vote of no confidence in the prime minister and were still discussing the details on Tuesday.

Isamaa started negotiations with political parties last week to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). The Center Party promised to support it.

"My feeling is that the opposition should certainly join Isamaa's proposal and I believe its content is acceptable to all of us. These discussions are still ongoing, including certainly the text, but I think it is right to support it," Jüri Ratas, a member of the Center Party faction, told ERR on Tuesday.

EKRE MP Henn Põlluaas said the party will join the motion but questions the point of the endeavor.

"Is there a point to this? After all, Kaja Kallas herself has wanted this no-confidence vote all along, to get this matter off the agenda. Do we have to give her the satisfaction? Perhaps it is wiser to keep these issues on the table after all, this Russian business and all the other things, the lying government's tax increases and everything else. We need to sit down with the opposition parties and discuss all this," he said.

"It has not really moved forward since Isamaa announced it and there has not been any more initiative from that side," Põlluaas added.

Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu told ERR the party sent its proposal to all parliamentary parties and is now awaiting feedback.

"Until now, no one has given an unequivocal answer. Isamaa's position here is clear: it is time to define the political stance of the Riigkogu on the issue of confidence in the prime minister," Reinsalu said.

Isamaa has not given up on the initiative, he said. "The ball is in the court of all the other parliamentary powers. If the question is if the parliament's failure to censure Kaja Kallas would mean putting an end to this political crisis, it is self-evident that it would not," the MP said.

Reinsalu said he is under "no illusion" that coalition members Eesti 200 and SDE would support the motion.

"But I think in a parliamentary state the minimum threshold of accountability that we can create is that all MPs have to take personal responsibility as a representative of the people, for whether they support the prime minister or find her unfit for office," said Reinsalu. 

Twenty-one signatures are needed to submit a vote of no confidence in the Riigikogu.

