Center Party replaces Isamaa in Viimsi municipal coalition

The Center Party has replaced Isamaa in the municipal governing coalition in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn.

Viimsi Council Chair Atso Matsalu (Eesti 200) together with Mayor Illar Lemetti (Reform) announced Tuesday that Center will make up the four-party alliance, joining Reform, Eesti 200 and the Vali Viimsi electoral alliance.

This places Isamaa in opposition.

Matsalu called for stability in the coalition, which will now have 14 deputies at the 21-seat council, compared with 13 before the rearrangement.

Matsalu also stated that Center had been constructive in cooperating in Viimsi even while in opposition.

Illar Lemetti. Source: ERR

One of the council vice-chair posts will be allocated to the opposition, he added.

Annika Vaikla, chair of Center's Viimsi branch, said: "We are ready to contribute to the development of Viimsi, and in the coalition, we will have significantly more opportunities to do this."

Illar Lemetti thanked Isamaa for its time in office, adding "I hope that the cooperation will continue, albeit in a different form."

Isamaa deputy in Viimsi Jan Trei concurred, saying: "We will continue to cooperate constructively with all parties belonging to the council and continue to support the achievement of goals considered important for Viimsi."

The next Viimsi municipal council session is to be held on December 12.

Despite being a rural municipality, Viimsi is well within Tallinn's commuter belt and has a population of over 20,000. The islands of Prangli and Naissaar lie within its jurisdiction.

--

