Snowy Tartu to implement winter traffic pattern changes on several streets

Snow being plowed on a Tartu street.
Snow being plowed on a Tartu street. Source: Ove Maidla
Due to the abundance of snow already seen by Estonia's second city this season, Tartu is once again aiming to improve traffic conditions and better facilitate snow removal efforts by implementing seasonal traffic pattern changes along several streets across town.

As in previous years, seasonal traffic pattern changes will be applied to Ümera tänav, Ropka tänav, Tähe tänav and Nurme tänav starting next Friday, the City of Tartu announced Tuesday.

According to the city's Road Maintenance Service, these changes are aimed at improving wintry traffic conditions, better facilitating snow removal as well as ensuring safe and smooth traffic.

In Maarjamõisa District, vehicles will be restricted from turning onto Ümera tänav from L. Puusepa tänav.

In Ropka District, vehicles will be restricted from turning onto Ropka tänav from Tähe tänav.

In Karlova District, vehicles will be restricted from parking along Tähe tänav between Väike-Tähe tänav and Kuu tänav.

In Raadi District, parking will be restricted along both sides of Nurme tänav between Kruusamäe tänav and Vahi tänav.

These winter changes will enter into force on Friday, December 15, and are initially slated to remain in effect through at least April 15, 2024.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

