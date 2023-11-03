Riga homeowners get a break from snow removal from pavements

Riga in snow.
Riga in snow. Source: ERR
The Riga municipality decided to take on responsibility of snow removal from sidewalks last year, so that homeowners will no longer be required to clear snow from the city's sidewalks.

Riga decided to switch to centralized street cleaning over a three-year period last year. This winter will see the second phase of the plan, LSM reported.

Homeowners in Riga have to shovel snow from the city streets adjacent to their properties. The city wants to reduce this workload and switches to centralized snow removal. The transition period will last three years.

"Last year was the first year that Riga carried out centralized street cleaning in the historic center zone. This year, the area will double," Jānis Lange, Riga city executive director, said.

