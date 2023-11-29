Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022.
Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Snow and strong winds are forecast on Wednesday evening which will make the road network slippery, the Transport Administration said. Drivers are advised to be cautious.

A blizzard will blow across Estonia overnight from the southeast to the north and west. The conditions will reduce visibility.

Strong winds are expected, with gusts of up to 13 m/s in the inland and up to 20 m/s on the coasts.

Snow will continue to fall on Thursday and visibility will remain poor.

Between 5-15 centimeters of snow, depending on the region, is expected to fall in the next 24 hours.

Information for each region can be viewed on the Enviroment Agency's website.

Blizzards and slippery roads are forecast across Estonia on November 29, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

"We remind road users that the road conditions will become difficult again due to the wind and additional snow. Therefore, setting out, it is worth considering whether it is necessary," said the Transport Administration's Siim Vaikmaa.

Drivers are advised to leave more time for trips, monitor road conditions, and select a speed based on weather conditions – not the speed limit.

Road maintenance workers are out clearing roads, but this will take longer than usual due to rain and wind.

Road conditions can be checked on tarktee.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

