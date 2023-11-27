Weather in Estonia this week to remain snowy, cold and windy

Winter in Estonia.
Winter in Estonia. Source: ERR
Weather for the new week in Estonia will begin as it is set to continue, with sub-zero temperatures, winds and heavy snowfall, bringing blizzard conditions at times. Similar weather is forecast through the work week.

Nighttime temperatures were as low as minus (-) 15 degrees celsius and were below zero nationwide, while northeasterlies nationwide of 3 to 11 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second, drove snowfall in the east.

Some overnight mist remains into the morning, while the snow will have spread along the north coast, which will also experience the highest wind speeds early on in the day – 6 to 11 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second. The ambient temperature will range from -10 to -7 degrees, and the morning will be mostly cloudy, save for over Saaremaa.

Weather map for the morning of November 27, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, some clearer patches will appear in the center, west and over the islands, while the north and east are set to remain overcast. Average temperatures during the day will be as low as -5 degrees in the southeast, with the mildest values (-2 degrees) experienced on Hiiumaa.

The north(east)erlies will continue, 5 to 14 meters per second in gusts up to 19 meters per second on the shores of Lake Peipus, and the snowfall will spread to much of the country, with the center and southwest the only areas being spared.

Daytime weather map, November 27, 2023. Source: ERR

Overnight Monday to Tuesday will see snow spread further across the country, with the heaviest snowfall on the north coast, and average temperatures milder than Sunday night, but still -9 to -4 degrees.

On Tuesday, the average daytime temperature will be -6 to -2 degrees, and the snowfall is forecast to continue.

While precipitation will thin out overnight Tuesday, when temperatures may be as low as -15 degrees, and into Wednesday morning, more is set to arrive from the south in the second half of the day, when average temperatures are forecast at -10 to -6 degrees; slightly milder over the islands.

Four-day weather prognosis, Tuesday, November 28-Friday, December 1, 2023. Source: ERR

Thursday will remain windy and snowy; Friday somewhat drier, but temperatures remain well below zero at all times.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar

