Competition watchdog: Greed not behind food price hikes in Estonia

News
A supermarket in Estonia.
A supermarket in Estonia. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

A recent food market survey by the Estonian Competition Authority found that the profit margins of producers and retailers have shrunk, suggesting that consumers have not been saddled with all recent price hikes.

Enn Robert Kinnas, analyst for the Competition Authority, said that food price hikes in Estonia have been similar to those elsewhere in the region, and the agency did not see evidence of greedflation or excessive profiting in the conditions of high inflation.

The results suggest that food prices have been affected by international policies and market failures, such as soaring world market fuel and energy prices, the Ukraine war and armed conflict in Africa, as well as climate change and extreme weather. Food prices have been growing rapidly all over the world. While prices in Estonia have grown faster than the European average, the trend has been similar to the situation in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The Competition Authority concludes that Estonian agricultural producers, food industry and retailers have not hiked prices by too much or made excessive profits during the period of high food prices.

Kinnas said that the short survey constitutes a generalization and may not cover all sectors or data, adding that the watchdog will continue keeping an eye on the market.

The Competition Authority exercises supervision over competition, electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, water and sewage, railroad, aviation and ports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Operating expenses to add to the cost of dental work

10:22

Competition watchdog: Greed not behind food price hikes in Estonia

09:48

Statistics: Estonia's rise in export services slows down in Q3 2023

09:06

Emissions trading hitting shipping to hike the price of ferry tickets

11.12

Estonian FM calls for EU to seize 'historic' moment and launch Ukraine negotiations

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger Updated

11.12

Estonian gold medalist Jefimova to skip World Championships and focus on Olympics

11.12

Estonia struggles to boost exports while neighbors face economic downturn

11.12

Raadio 2's top 20 Estonian and international hits of the year announced

11.12

Gynecologist: Women over 50 also give birth in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger Updated

11.12

Infortar IPO share price comes to €26

11.12

Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

11.12

Rapid wage growth has boosted alcohol consumption in Estonia

11.12

Estonia struggles to boost exports while neighbors face economic downturn

10.12

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: