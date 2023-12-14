Ministry finds kindergartens joining teachers strike illegal

News
A kindergarten.
A kindergarten. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While kindergarten teachers are urged to join the teachers' strike set to begin on January 22, the Ministry of Education and Research and the public conciliator find it to be unlawful. Kindergartens do not yet know whether they will join the strike.

Katri Nurm, principal of the Annike Kindergarten in Tartu, said that while their teachers participated in the warning strike earlier this year, they have not decided yet whether to join the main strike starting January 22.

"But every employee who feels they want to join has that right and our support," Nurm said.

The situation is similar in the Tartu Maarjamõisa Kindergarten all 60 teachers of which participated in the warning strike. Principal Kai Kens said it is difficult to say how the kindergarten will operate during the strike, which depends on how many will join the main strike in January.

Kindergarten teachers joining the strike is questionable also because both the public conciliator and the Ministry of Education find that going on strike is legally permissible only for teachers of general education schools whom the salary dispute in question concerns. Reemo Voltri, head of the Estonian Education Personnel Union, said they believe preschool teachers are also entitled to go on strike because their pay depends on the latter. But Voltri also said that the union is not prepared to take the matter to court.

"Everyone is welcome to join the strike as everyone's salary depends on the minimum wage of teachers," he said.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski pointed out that the salary of kindergarten teachers does not depend on the ministry and is set by the local government but added that Tartu has always maintained the salaries of preschool teachers on par with those of schoolteachers, which it will continue to do.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:03

Pollster: Support for Kaja Kallas' resignation grows to 71 percent

10:31

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

10:12

Tallinn deputy mayor: Major junctions will not close completely next year

09:36

More people die from falling than car crashes or fires in Estonia

09:07

Ministry finds kindergartens joining teachers strike illegal

08:43

Local governments weighing whether to keep paying teachers during strike

08:04

Mobile voting likely to arrive in Estonia in 2025

13.12

Ministry requests €3.5 million for upgrading technology

13.12

Installation highlighting intimate partner violence opens at EKA

13.12

EKRE ties moving Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to Rigiikogu obstruction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy

13.12

Oversupply slashes Tallinn rent prices

13.12

Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

13.12

Statistics Estonia: Layoffs on the rise

13.12

Health Portal replaces digilugu.ee for good

12.12

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

13.12

EKRE ties moving Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to Rigiikogu obstruction

13.12

Tough times boost sales of potato chips and pastries

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: