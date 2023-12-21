Healthcare services remain available in Tallinn over holiday season

Round-the-clock urgent medical treatment and care remains in place for residents of the Estonian capital over the Christmas and New Year break, Tallinn City Government says.

The emergency rooms at all of Tallinn's Hospitals, including East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) on Ravi 18, West Tallinn Hospital (LTKH) on Paldiski mnt 68 and the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) at J. Sütiste tee 19, operate on a 24/7 basis, as does the ambulance service (Kiirabi).

The emergency line in Estonia is the standard European number: 112.

Non-emergency, health-related queries can be directed to the Family Doctor's Advice Line on 1220. An alternative number is +372 634 6630.

Two 24-hour pharmacies operate in Tallinn, on Tõnismägi 5 in the city center, and at Vikerlase 19 in Lasnamäe.

The national holidays run from December 23 (a half-day, in any case falling on a Saturday this year), to December 26 inclusive, and again December 31 and January 1, a Monday.

Emergency dental services are available at the Tallinn Dental Clinic (Tallinna Hambakliinik, on Toompuiestee 4b) on Saturday, December 23 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Sunday, December 24 to Tuesday, December 26 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m), Sunday, December 31 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and January 1 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Where possible, bookings should be made at the clinic on 1920, or +372 612 1200.

