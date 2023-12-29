New nationwide district prosecutor's office to be in charge of financial crime

News
Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.
Prosecutor General Andres Parmas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office wants to complement Estonia's four district prosecutor's offices with a nationwide district prosecutor's office for financial and corruption crimes. Prosecutor General Andres Parmas said that more complicated cases could be handled by several prosecutors.

The most important criminal cases that affect the entire country are prosecuted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, while the lion's share of everyday work is done by the North, South, Viru and West prosecutor's offices.

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas wants to create a new district prosecutor's office to deal exclusively with financial and corruption cases by March 1.

Parmas told ERR that the prosecution has been short of financial and corruption case prosecutors in Virumaa (Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties), Western and Southern Estonia. "It has kept us from optimal work organization."

The new district prosecutor's office will employ 40 people, while only the position of leading prosecutor will be new. The remaining people will be transferred from existing prosecutor's offices.

"While prosecutors already specialize in certain proceedings, this specialization is not complete, especially in smaller places," Parmas said, adding that the new unit will help focus more clearly on certain types of crime.

The new district prosecutor's office will have three departments. One will deal with tax and customs cases, the other with financial crime investigated by the Central Criminal Police and the third will take care of financial crimes from police prefectures.

"All prefectures will have special financial crime units, which helps make sure the new office will have proceedings partners all over Estonia. Because reorganizing the prosecution alone is not enough," Parmas said.

The changes in the police and prosecution speak of a more fundamental shift toward focusing more on financial and corruption offenses and less on petty theft, brawls or people driving without a license.

More prosecutors to be used in major cases

In recent years, the value of assets confiscated in criminal proceedings has remained between €1.3-4 million. Both the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice acknowledge that this is insufficient.

"The longer-term goal is to establish a unit of prosecutors focusing solely on the field of criminal proceeds, working in conjunction with the prosecuting attorney," said Parmas, highlighting that the potential for teamwork in the new district prosecutor's office is significantly greater. He noted that traditionally, a single prosecutor, possibly supported by an assistant prosecutor, handles each criminal case.

"In major and extensive criminal cases, this simply isn't enough," Parmas stated. "It's not sufficient in leading pre-trial proceedings, let alone in the courtroom, where there may be several defense teams. The Prosecutor's Office also needs to field a larger team in such cases."

Parmas explained that a larger team could expedite pre-trial proceedings and help avoid issues if the leading prosecutor leaves the job. The Port of Tallinn court saga is not the only example. "In major and extensive criminal cases, this has been a growing problem for years," the prosecutor general said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Estonian PM: Russia wants to destroy Ukraine

19:25

Tallinn's free Christmas tree collection points now open

18:44

Tallinn approves Tõnismäe State High School detailed plan

18:02

Bank of Estonia budget for next year set at €30.6 million

17:54

PPA issuing dozens of entry bans at Narva border crossing every day

17:24

New nationwide district prosecutor's office to be in charge of financial crime

16:48

Mai Narva 12th in world rapid chess championships in Samarkand

16:11

Uku Arold new EDF stratcomms commander

15:23

Estonian ambassador: Kyiv under largest air attack since war began

15:01

Jüri Ratas finds Yana Toom should not run for European Parliament in Center's ranks

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

09:51

State wishes to add data on bank details, nationality to population register

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: