Be more positive and live in the moment: Estonians' New Year's resolutions

News
News

Exercising more, living in the moment, and being more positive are among Estonians' most popular New Year's resolutions, a new poll shows.

Norstat's end-of-year survey shows the top five resolutions for 2024 are to exercise more, be more present, lose weight, be more positive, and to eat healthier.

"While health and physical fitness have been popular in the past, this year positivity, the ability to live in the moment and spend more time with family have also made it to the top of the list," said Birgit Aasmäe, head of Norstat Estonia.

Aasmäe said 21 percent of Estonians pledged to try and live more sustainably in the coming year, which is much higher than in neighboring countries Finland (5 percent) and Latvia (6 percent).

Additionally, when it comes to exercise, 40 percent of Estonian and Lithuanian respondents want to start moving more compared to 29 percent of Latvians.

13 percent of Estonians are also pledging to cut back on the booze, which is fewer than in Finland (15 percent) but above Lithuanians (11 percent), Latvians (9 percent), and Swedes (5 percent).

"All the New Year's resolutions are full of optimism and positivity and we can only hope that they will all come true in the coming year," Aasmäe said.

Estonians' top 10 New Year's resolutions

1. Start exercising more 
2. Be better at living in the moment
3. Lose weight
4. Be more positive
5. Eat healthier
6. Live life more sustainably
7. Spend more time with my family
8. Be less bothered by small things
9. Spend less time on social media
10. Consume less alcohol

The online survey was conducted in November and 834 people in Estonia participated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:38

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

10:43

Minister: EDF thinks defense spending should be 4.5% GDP – but there is a limit

08:17

Be more positive and live in the moment: Estonians' New Year's resolutions

00:01

Estonian president on New Year's Eve: Let's have more faith in ourselves

31.12

For Estonian families, cost of living rise transcends purchasing power loss

31.12

Estonia's defense capabilities dramatically improved on year

31.12

Estonian energy exec: Electricity price won't change much in coming years

31.12

Tartu-Riga rail link possible by next fall, says Elron

31.12

On New Year's Eve, first responders brace for fireworks emergency calls

31.12

Best Estonian books in translation in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.12

Tallinn, Tartu holding New Year's Eve light shows, concerts

30.12

Report: Nuclear plant in Estonia would start to pay for itself from year six

31.12

Tartu-Riga rail link possible by next fall, says Elron

30.12

Food prices in Estonia set to rise again from the second day of 2024

31.12

For Estonian families, cost of living rise transcends purchasing power loss

31.12

Best Estonian books in translation in 2023

30.12

Bank of Estonia and Ominva to prolong coin exchange service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: