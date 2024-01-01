Be more positive and live in the moment: Estonians' New Year's resolutions

Exercising more, living in the moment, and being more positive are among Estonians' most popular New Year's resolutions, a new poll shows.

Norstat's end-of-year survey shows the top five resolutions for 2024 are to exercise more, be more present, lose weight, be more positive, and to eat healthier.

"While health and physical fitness have been popular in the past, this year positivity, the ability to live in the moment and spend more time with family have also made it to the top of the list," said Birgit Aasmäe, head of Norstat Estonia.

Aasmäe said 21 percent of Estonians pledged to try and live more sustainably in the coming year, which is much higher than in neighboring countries Finland (5 percent) and Latvia (6 percent).

Additionally, when it comes to exercise, 40 percent of Estonian and Lithuanian respondents want to start moving more compared to 29 percent of Latvians.

13 percent of Estonians are also pledging to cut back on the booze, which is fewer than in Finland (15 percent) but above Lithuanians (11 percent), Latvians (9 percent), and Swedes (5 percent).

"All the New Year's resolutions are full of optimism and positivity and we can only hope that they will all come true in the coming year," Aasmäe said.

Estonians' top 10 New Year's resolutions

1. Start exercising more

2. Be better at living in the moment

3. Lose weight

4. Be more positive

5. Eat healthier

6. Live life more sustainably

7. Spend more time with my family

8. Be less bothered by small things

9. Spend less time on social media

10. Consume less alcohol

The online survey was conducted in November and 834 people in Estonia participated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!