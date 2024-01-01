Justice ministry creates debtors register

A debt register will be launched by the Ministry of Justice later this year which should allow enforcement procedures to be conducted more smoothly and make the system more transparent.

Aleksandr Logussov, advisor at the Ministry of Justice, told ERR the purpose of the register is to simplify the availability of enforcement proceedings information and to make the system more transparent for participants.

"At present, each individual has to consult several data collectors' systems to get a complete picture of their own enforcement proceedings, and this takes time. In this way, understandably, a person cannot keep up to date with their own procedures," he said.

Data will be automatically sent to the register by bailiffs, the Chamber of Bailiffs and Trustees in Bankruptcy, the Tax Office, and credit institutions.

"This is where we made the effort to create automated connections between all these programs, information systems, and databases, so that the communication between all these systems is automated and the human can simply see the output of this communication, metaphorically speaking, on their computer screen," said Logussov.

Anyone will be able to view information from the enforcement register, said Logussov.

"Some of the information is strictly reserved for the debtor, the claimant, the party to the enforcement proceedings, but some of the information can also be made publicly available. By identifying oneself with an ID card, one can check whether another person has an enforceable debt and, if there is a debt, one can also check the debt there the amount and the balance," said Logussov.

Until now, accessing the data has been a problem for some agencies.

Last week, Jaan Lõõnik, advisor to the Chamber of Bailiffs and Trustees in Bankruptcy, said the quality of the enforcement proceedings data is not up to scratch and should not be given to third parties until it has been properly processed.

"After all, we have had enforcement procedures since 2001, and during that time we have replaced the kroons with euros, we are now seeing a second change in VAT, the information system has been changed, data has been moved from one system to another. With all changes, there will always be errors, and we have not been able to eliminate these errors to the last detail. If an enforcement procedure is stuck with some kind of data error and you conclude that a person is still in debt when in fact the debt has long since been cleared, that is very bad for that person," Lõõnik told "Vikerhommik".

The register was expected to enter into operation on January 1, 2024 but it is still under construction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!