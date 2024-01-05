ERR in Tel Aviv: Israelis believe the war will drag on

News
ERR's Astrid Kannel reporting from Tel Aviv.
ERR's Astrid Kannel reporting from Tel Aviv. Source: ERR
News

The residents of Israel are beginning to realize that the Hamas-Israel war will not see a quick solution and might even expand. The people of Israel still remember the aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attack and war weariness is nowhere in sight.

Israel's war against Hamas has been going on for nearly three months. The initial shock has been replaced by the realization that there will be no swift end.

Around 100 Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza. A table has been set for those who remain in Gaza in front of an art museum in Tel Aviv, and the wine remains unopened.

Avel is from the Nahal Oz kibbutz situated right next to Gaza. Two more men from the kibbutz are still being held hostage.

"Yes, they are still there. It has been 90 days since they were taken and I cannot see a light at the end of the tunnel. I was born in Nahal Oz, and when I was a child we used to go for hummus at a market in Gaza. Relations were good. But the times have changed," Avel said.

Hamas authorities say that over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza sector by now.

"That is not our problem. It is their problem. They have to kick Hamas out of Gaza," Israeli resident Shmuel said.

Is the two-state solution realistic?

"I hope they (the Palestinians) want a two-state solution. Right now they want a single-state solution. 'From the river to the sea' as they say. They are referring to a single territory," Shmuel remarked.

Polls suggest around 90 percent of Israeli society supports the fight against Hamas and the army.

"This despite the fact that the Israeli military failed on October 7. What they (Hamas) should do is come out today. They should have done so weeks ago, but they should come out of their tunnels, their holes. Today, carrying white flags and say, 'Enough.' That is the only way to ensure the safety of civilians there," said Meir Elran, senior research fellow at the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS).

A Hamas leader was killed in Beirut on Tuesday, while an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah leader Thursday. Iran has had three months and plenty of reason to get involved in the war but hasn't done so.

"Iran realizes the consequences. Iran has its own set of problems. It is a very large country, while it is relatively weak domestically, and its economy is all over the place," Elran said.

Even though Gaza looks as though it has been leveled, missiles were fired from there to attack Tel Aviv as recently as January 1.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

