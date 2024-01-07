ERR in the West Bank: Palestinians say Hamas did to Israel what Israel has been doing to them

News
Pictures of children killed in Gaza in the center of Ram Allah.
Pictures of children killed in Gaza in the center of Ram Allah. Source: ERR
News

People in the West Bank told an ERR film crew that Hamas simply gave Israel a taste of what it has been visiting upon the people there every day.

Mohammed, a resident of Ram Allah who has studied and lived in the United States, said that Palestinians are peace-loving. He said that people need to know why Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

"We need to know the reason why. Okay, before October 7 – did you know that they (Israelis) killed ten people or was it 15 in Jenin? The same number in Al Farah, Nablus and elsewhere. They used to do it to us all the time before October 7," he said.

People in the West Bank lament the world not seeing Palestinians' suffering.

Pictures of children killed in Gaza have been set up in Ram Allah, captioned: "We are not statistics, numbers."

Living in the Al-Am'ari refugee camp, a stone's throw from Ram Allah, are families who lost their homes when Israel was created in 1948-1949 and in the 1967 war. Many families still hold the keys to their abandoned homes. The symbol of a key is omnipresent.

"They were meant to go back but couldn't because Jewish families were already living there. The key is all they have left. The house is gone," Maher from Jerusalem, who is Palestinian but also an Israeli citizen, said.

But the Palestinians have also found help and compassion. Chie from Japan orders needlepoint from Palestinian women.

"This is made by women in Gaza and I wear it to demonstrate my support, sympathy and empathy for Gaza. It is Japanese but sports a Palestinian design," she said of her robe, adding that many people in Japan are concerned about what is happening in Gaza and Palestine," she said.

What does the future hold for Gaza, and is it possible to destroy Hamas?

"The future of Gaza is very dark. But Hamas is not just Hamas, it is an ideology, a cast of mind. Everyone is Hamas there. It is everywhere. It is not just a military phenomenon, it is an ideology, a way of understanding the world," barber Mohammed said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

ERR in the West Bank: Palestinians say Hamas did to Israel what Israel has been doing to them

10:30

Paide Theater to continue producing original works despite losing state support

10:09

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

09:45

Madle Lippus to head up Social Democrats in Tallinn

09:20

Gallery: Special Operations Forces trains with partners

09:05

Average electricity price drops to €101 Sunday

06.01

Residency program invites emerging artists from North East England to Narva

06.01

Expert: Half Estonia's housing associations have not insured buildings

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

06.01

2024 Eesti Laul semi-final comes to Tartu on January 20

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

05.01

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

06.01

Expert: Half Estonia's housing associations have not insured buildings

06.01

Kristina Kallas not predicting long life for Center Party

05.01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: