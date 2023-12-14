65 Riigikogu members submit draft statement in support of Israel

On Thursday, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) submitted a draft statement for parliamentary proceedings on behalf of 65 Riigikogu MPs, condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks and the war started by Hamas against Israel.

According to a press release, the draft states that there can be no justification for the murder of civilians, taking of hostages and the attacking of civilian objects. It also underlines that according to the Nuremberg Charter, the planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances is a crime against peace.

The draft goes on the say that the Riigikogu expresses its condolences to the State of Israel, its people and the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack, and acknowledges the efforts made to free the hostages, as a result of which it has been possible to release some of them.

The draft also affirms that the State of Israel has the right and duty to defend itself until the end of the Hamas terrorist attacks, the release of all hostages and the capture of the planners and perpetrators of the October 7 massacre, so that terror against Israel and its people will not happen again.

The draft statement expresses hope that Israel will achieve rapid success in its military and anti-terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip, and notes that it is of the utmost importance for the future of Israel and peace in the region to avoid civilian casualties in the ongoing operations and to comply with general international humanitarian law.

According to the draft, the Riigikogu condemns all acts of violence against civilians, regardless of who commits them and what justifications they provide. It also calls on the government of Israel and all parties to the conflict to do all they can to solve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In the draft statement, the Riigikogu also expresses its concern regarding anti-Semitic attacks and demonstrations that have taken place in Europe and elsewhere, but especially in the Middle East and Russia, over recent months. The draft affirms that Estonia will not tolerate any justification of terrorism, manifestations of anti-Semitism or incitement of hatred on the basis of religion.

"The Riigikogu expresses hope that Israel's military self-defense actions against Hamas will achieve the goal it has repeatedly committed itself to in international treaties: the creation of an environment free of pressure, repressions and violence for peace negotiations between the legitimate representatives of the State of Israel and the Palestinian people," the draft statement reads.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu is set to discuss the sending of the draft statement to the plenary assembly for debate and voting on Thursday afternoon.

