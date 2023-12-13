EKRE ties moving Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to Rigiikogu obstruction

News
The U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem during President Donald Trump's term in May 2018. Pictured is the opening ceremony, which was attended by Trump's daughter Ivanka, an adviser at the White House.
The U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem during President Donald Trump's term in May 2018. Pictured is the opening ceremony, which was attended by Trump's daughter Ivanka, an adviser at the White House. Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
News

EKRE's Riigikogu faction initiated a bill to move Estonia's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and added 50 amendments to it to prolong the parliament's obstruction. The Foreign Affairs Committee chairman said EKRE's activities should not be taken seriously.

"Since Israel has been the victim of an unprecedented terrorist attack, and Estonia has already declared its full support for Israel in its fight against terrorists, moving the Estonian Embassy to Jerusalem is the most visible and effective statement of support for Israel in its fight against Muslim terrorists," EKRE Chairman Martin Helme said in the draft's explanatory text.

The faction also submitted 50 amendments to the bill, which proposed making the change by January 1, 2024 at the latest. Each of the amendments moves the deadline by one day ending on Feburary 19, 2024.

Helle-Moonika Helme, EKRE faction vice-chairman, told ERR the amendments are intended to prolong the obstruction.

"The amendments to this and many other drafts are clearly obstructionist in nature. The aim is to use delaying tactics to put pressure on the ruling coalition to stop its power politics and seek compromises with the opposition," she explained in a written comment.

Marko Mihkelson Source: ERR

"It will be up to the governing parties to decide whether they want to return to normal parliamentary work or whether they prefer to carry on in the face of deepening confrontation until the next elections. Naturally, we want the Estonian embassy in Israel to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," she confirmed.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, which is handling the proposal, criticized EKRE's actions: "This is not how foreign policy is made. It is nowhere near the good practice and logic that has ensured the credibility and consistency of Estonia's foreign policy."

Mihkelson said the 50 amendments suggest it is nothing more than procrastination tactics and not a serious suggestion. "This attitude to the draft is not credible from the outset," he said.

The draft will be discussed by the committee on Monday.

Former Preisdent Donald Trump moved the U.S.' embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. The majority of countries, including Estonia, have their diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv.

EKRE is obstructing the work of the Riigikogu and hoping to force extraordinary elections next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:54

Ministry requests €3.5 million for upgrading technology

19:24

Installation highlighting intimate partner violence opens at EKA

18:55

EKRE ties moving Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to Rigiikogu obstruction

18:18

Foreign minister: Estonia should recognize Armenian genocide

17:55

Pärnu to erect memorial to Estonians who fled in 1944

17:23

Two Estonian animations long-listed for 2024 Oscars

16:48

Estonian sports undersecretary: Maybe Russia will withdraw from Olympics

16:10

President's Christmas card focuses on connecting generations

15:37

E-cigarettes more popular in Estonia as young people start smoking earlier

15:00

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt puts team gold in Vancouver down to hard work

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

08:25

Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

13:46

Oversupply slashes Tallinn rent prices

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

12.12

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

12.12

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

10:09

Health Portal replaces digilugu.ee for good

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: