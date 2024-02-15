X

Latvian PM: Baltics seeking unified position on Russian elections

News
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina visited Estonia on November 8, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are looking to hold a joint position on the upcoming Russian presidential elections.

The topic of Russian citizens is still on the agenda in Latvia and across the region, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Moscow is also demanding that Russian citizens living in the Baltic states participate in its presidential elections at embassies. 

Silina said the Baltic states are trying to coordinate their messages.

"We strongly condemn the holding of elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Our position is that the Ukrainian state is a single entity and it is not acceptable that political processes, such as elections, of another state take place there. At the moment, the foreign ministers and ministries of the Baltic states are trying to reach common positions on what is happening regarding elections in Russia," she said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Russian diplomats were summoned to discuss the leaked wanted list which includes Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), and Latvian and Lithuanian MPs.

Russia did not rule out the existence of the published wanted list. It is assumed politicians have been included in connection to the removal of Soviet-era statues. Four Latvian MPs and several former MPs are on the list.

Latvia already has one experience with Russia's wanted list. Former MP and current EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis narrowly escaped being detained at the request of Russia in Kyrgyzstan.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said officials and politicians need to take care when traveling outside EU and NATO countries.

"I do not rule out that those who do not appear on this list, but were involved in the decisions, are also wanted. I will reiterate what I said in 2022 as Minister of Foreign Affairs and what the case of Valdis Dombrovskis showed. This has now become even more important than it was yesterday – be alert and cautious should you wish to travel outside the European Union and NATO countries."

