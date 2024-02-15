Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

The sinking of the Russian amphibious ship the Caesar Kunikov by Ukraine is significant as it was an important logistical ship, Commander of the Commander of the Estonian Nav Jüri Saska said on Wednesday. It is "remarkable" that Russia let such an important vessel sail alone, he said.

Saska said that amphibious ships and other logistical bases moving in the Black Sea are a target for Ukraine.

"There's certainly a lot of luck, but there are also very clearly targets that are being chased, and those are, if you look at the pattern, the ships that are providing logistical support. It has also come out in the media that one of these ships can carry up to 500 tonnes of ammunition, and these are very important sea bridges, as the Russians themselves say, for supplying the front," he said.

Saska said Caesar Kunikov was part of the logistical chain and supplied Russian units on the front line in Ukraine.

"That's why this is a big loss for Russia, no doubt. It can take about 500 tons of ammunition, food and whatever else is needed on the front, and the Russians don't have too many of those ships. It will take up to five years to rebuild them and to build one of these ships, and in the conditions that Russia is in at the moment, it is not so likely that they will be rebuilt. Of course, this is a great loss," he explained.

The Commander said it is not currently possible to send new ships to the Black Sea. "That's why it's actually quite remarkable that such a large base, a logistically very important base, moved alone," he added.

Sea drone attacks are difficult to spot because they move in the dark and, due to the cold water, cannot be seen by the ship's infrared cameras, he said.

"The drone comes in the dark. /.../ And you're looking with an infrared camera, you're observing around you, you're scanning the surface, but these ships are not very well equipped with these devices and the thermal imaging is essentially non-existent because they're in cold water, and have probably been there for a long time," he explained.

Ukraine's armed forces said the ship had been sunk on Wednesday morning, the BBC reported.

There was no confirmation from Russia's navy that the Caesar Kunikov had been sunk in the Black Sea, merely that six Ukrainian drones had been destroyed. The Kremlin has also refused to comment on the incident.

