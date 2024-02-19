Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

Billboards depicting destroyed public spaces are on display in Tallinn's Õismäe, Mustamäe and Lasnamäe.

Created by Estookin and Rebeca Parbus "Hekt" invites viewers to be grateful for what they have in life.

"Thinking about how unstable our world is at the moment, I realized that I had taken everything around me for granted. From being free and independent to having food on the table and a roof over our heads. There's a lot to be thankful for," Parbus said, explaining the exhibition's context.

"These works reflect views we do not see in our own cityscapes. How much do we appreciate those moments when all is well?" Estookin added.

The exhibition can also be viewed online.

"Hetk" is on display until March 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!