Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

Taavi Rõivas.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Daily Postimees reports that former Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas was removed from a flight to Japan in Helsinki. The paper's information suggest Rõivas was intoxicated.

Rõivas was supposed to accompany Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna on a visit to Japan as part of Estonia's business delegation but was removed from his flight by the Helsinki police after getting into a verbal altercation with the flight crew.

Eyewitnesses at the Helsinki Airport suggested that the former prime minister was visibly intoxicated already at the airport, Postimees writes.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that while they are aware of the incident, they do not know the reason Rõivas was removed from the flight that was delayed, allegedly because of his conduct. Liisa Toots, head of public relations for the MFA, said that members of the business delegation make and pay for their own travel arrangements and Rõivas was not part of Tsahkna's official entourage.

Rõivas denies being drunk

The former prime minister told Postimees that while it is true he got into an argument with a member of the flight crew because he was using a laptop computer to get some work done, allegations of intoxication are false and amount to slander, as well as that he is willing to turn to the Estonian Press Council (Pressinõukogu) if necessary.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

