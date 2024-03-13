X

Wednesday's weather in Estonia cloudy but dry

News
Snowdrops.
Snowdrops. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ain Paloson
News

Wednesday dawned chilly but dry in Estonia, while conditions are set to get milder as the week progresses. Temperature values above zero are forecast nationwide heading into, and during, the weekend.

Although it will be cloudy, not much rain is expected. However, as the week wears on, showers are forecast, while temperatures are forecast to rise.

After another frosty night with temperatures as low as -5 degrees Celsisus in the Northeast, Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy, though with no rain and only very light southerly breezes. Fog may remain early in the morning so care should be taken when driving.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Ambient temperatures will be similar to those of the previous night: Minus 5 degrees in the Northeast, -3 on and near the shores of Peipsi järv, and -1 degree across the rest of the country.

Temperatures will get milder during the day, up to +4 degrees in Tallinn, much of North and central Estonia, and on Saaremaa, and up to +5 degrees in the Southeast. Western Estonia will be chilliest at +2 degrees.

The cloud cover will continue during the day, and even give rise to patches of showers, particularly in the Tallinn area.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Milder conditions are forecast through to St. Patrick's weekend, bringing some suitably soft weather. Showers are forecast, potentially falling as sleet when temperatures are lowest, for instance overnight Saturday to Sunday

On the other hand, mean temperatures will continue to rise and values in the minuses will more or less disappear nationwide.

Daytime temperatures will be between 3 and 9 degrees Celsius, and as high as -12 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, while nighttime averages are set to rise from +2 degrees on Wednesday night, to +5 degrees Friday night to Saturday morning.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17, 2024. Source: ERR

Sunday is set to be a little colder, however.

At present and through to March 21, the vernal equinox, the rate at which the days are getting longer (by five minutes and 21 seconds per day, to be precise) is at its peak. Thus, whereas dawn today, Wednesday, came at 6.42 a.m., on Sunday it will fall at 6.30 a.m. Similarly, sundown on Wednesday is at 6.19 p.m., compared with 6.29 p.m. on Sunday (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

