Narva Museum declares a 'working peace' after 1944 bombing controversy

News
Narva Town Hall.
Narva Town Hall. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Narva Museum's supervisory board has drawn a line under a recent row, leaving in place both the museum's director and her critics on the board.

The controversy was triggered by flyers printed to mark the anniversary of the March 1944 bombings on Narva which likened that action, and the bombing of other Estonian cities by Soviet forces towards the end of World War Two, to Russia's current military actions in Ukraine.

Some members of the museum's supervisory board, who mostly also happen to be city councilors, deemed the comparison inappropriate.

While the museum's supervisory board recently met on an extraordinary basis, the issue of the March bombings was not in focus. Instead, obtaining a "working peace" was the main aim.

Krista Nelson, the head of the Narva Museum supervisory board, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "We decided not to talk value judgments. We're not focusing on who said what exactly in the media, and how the conflict escalated. All differences of opinion that existed are now behind us, and we are focusing on how the council can continue its work. This was a unanimous decision joined by all council members."

The Narva Museum flyer, with the school in Ukraine on the left, and in Narva in 1944, at right. Source: ERR

Nelson said it was key that museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova can continue disbursing her role.

Concerns were also raised at the meeting about the museum's financial situation; supervisory council members and Narva deputies Aleksei Mägi and Vadim Orlov did also demand explanations about the leaflets from the museum director.

In turn, Smorževskihh-Smirnova charged the council members with interfering in the content of exhibitions and damaging the museum's reputation.

Both the Minister of Culture and the Estonian museums association (Eesti Muuseumide Liit) called for the recall of the two deputies from the museum's supervisory board, but the city's mayor, Jaan Toots (Center), says he sees no reason to do so.

Peace at work is more important than "emotions," as he put it.

"As mayor, I am genuinely pleased that our museum continues in a state of workplace peace," Toots told AK.

The Narva museum's supervisory board comprises three representatives from the city, and three from the state.

The board is to further discuss the museum's financial situation on April 2.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

