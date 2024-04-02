Court orders man found guilty of desecrating national anthem to pay €15,000

News
Jüri Kivit.
Jüri Kivit. Source: ERR
News

A man found guilty of desecrating the Estonian national anthem in a 2022 video has been ordered to pay over €15,000 in fines, costs and fees.

The prosecution considers the case as precedent-setting, since up to now, penalties under the relevant section of current law had only applied in cases of the Estonian national flag.

The first-tier Harju County Court on Tuesday found the defendant, Jüri Kivit (pictured) guilty of desecrating the Estonian anthem in a YouTube video.

Prosecutor Toomas Tomberg said, while the hearing was in progress in March: "The Estonian anthem that Jüri Kivit uploaded to his YouTube channel does not contain a single positive evaluation of Estonia.

"Kivit's handling of the words, order, and visuals of the Republic of Estonia's anthem, as well as the layout he utilized, is wholly mocking, demeaning, and offensive to both the Estonian Republic and to Estonian statehood in general," Toomberg went on.

"Kivit did everything in his post to leave as negative an impression of Estonia as possible. As someone active in the advertising field, he understands this very well. That was Kivit's goal," he added.

The prosecution had reportedly initially sought a six-month prison sentence.

Kivit himself has said that the court process surpasses even what he called the absurdity of the trial around a decade ago of writer Kaur Kender, charged with producing child pornography in a piece of written work, and ultimately fully acquitted.

Toomberg said that while Kivit claims that his work is multi-layered and "only primitive people can see just the surface layer," it is not really the case that it is that nuanced.

"In my opinion, from the perspective of the so-called average person, it is not possible to come to a different conclusion," the prosecutor concluded.

Anu Toomemägi-Kivistik, defense counsel for Jüri Kivit, requested the termination of the criminal case at the pre-trial investigation stage, arguing that the actions attributed to her client do not fall under the relevant section of the Penal Code.

One cannot be convicted of a crime if the law does not consider it as such, she argued, adding that the symbols of the Estonian state are the flag and coat of arms, but that the national anthem is not a symbol.

Criminal proceedings against Kivit were initiated in October 2022 under §245 of the Penal Code, which deals with the desecration of the official symbols of the Republic of Estonia, after he posted a music video on social media to the melody of the Estonian anthem titled "Mu riik on hulluks läinud" "("My country has gone crazy"), based on the national anthem's melody.

The prosecution argued that Kivit mocked and belittled the official symbol of the Estonian Republic, deserving a six-month prison sentence for his actions.

The court ruled that Kivit, 55, be fined under §245(1) of the Penal Code, to the amount of €2,500, as reported by the court's press officer, and payable over 12 monthly installments of €208.33 each.

Added to that he must pay legal costs of €12,962.81.

Of this latter sum, €9,600 constitutes the fee for an expert witness, a semiotician.

Additionally, Kivit is liable for the fee for the defense counsel, ie. his own legal costs, of just under €1,805 plus €222 in respect of the pre-trial proceedings, plus a compulsory fine of €1,230 associated with being convicted of a second-degree offense, and a further sum of just under €106 payable to an expert witness.

The decision has yet to enter into force.

§245 (1) of the Penal Code refers to:

A person who tears down, damages, profanes or otherwise defames the Estonian flag, national coat of arms or any other official symbol of the Republic of Estonia, or defames the national anthem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

'Fisherman's Wharf' winning design for outdoor development next to Linnahall

15:08

Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

14:32

Pärnu sets birdwatching record number of species

14:16

Henri Drell watches Chicago Bulls defeat against Atlanta from the bench

14:05

Urmas Viilma: The toadstool mycelium and 'holy war' of the 'Russian world'

13:54

March in Estonian supermarkets: Dairy prices slowly falling

13:30

Solman: Tallinn Pealinn, Stolitsa papers to be shut down

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

12:46

Finance minister: Lemonade tax impossible to lay down before 2026

12:22

Foreign Ministry paid Tsahkna visit influencer from the management's budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

01.04

Executive: Spring in the air on the real estate market

01.04

Use of studded tires allowed extraordinarily until end of April

01.04

Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo