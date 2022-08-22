Court finds man guilty of desecrating Ukrainian flag

News
Harju County Court in Tallinn.
Harju County Court in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A court has sentenced a man to 510 hours' community service, after finding him guilty of desecrating the Ukrainian flag.

The man had originally been sentenced to three months' jail time, to which over a year's suspended sentence for a prior offense was added, while the entire jail time was superseded by the community service penalty.

The first-tier Harju County Court found Aleksandr Hänninen, 50, guilty of desecrating Ukraine's national flag.

The charge sheet stated that on August 16 this year, Hänninen stepped on a Ukrainian flag and wiped his feet with it.

Video evidence presented at trial proved his guilt, the court argued, given that his statements at the time indicate he both saw the flag as a symbol of Ukraine, and, as such, intended to desecrate the flag.

While Hänninen initially, during pre-trial proceedings, declined to accept culpability, with the defense that the flag was in fact a piece of material that happened to resemble the Ukrainian flag, he later pleaded guilty, and expressed regret over his actions.

Hänninen was initially sentenced to three months in prison, reduced by a third, i.e to two months, while, since he committed the crime while on probation for an earlier offense, a one-year-three-month suspended sentence relating to the earlier offense was added, bringing a total of one year and three months' jail time.

This was in turn replaced by 510 hours' community service, to be completed within two years, while Hänninen must pay €490.50 in procedural costs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:42

Tallinn Airport security checks, wait times back to normal levels

17:16

Bank of Estonia: Interest on leases reached two-year low in Q2 2022

17:00

RMK supervisory board chair: Oidsalu telling obvious lies

16:52

Court finds man guilty of desecrating Ukrainian flag

16:44

Liive: No need to leave Nord Pool for reasonable electricity prices

16:29

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

16:24

Estonia piano to be featured on stamp from 'Great Estonian Things' series

16:03

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

15:56

Tele2, Elisa to also shut-down 3G networks

15:27

Tänak: Hyundai WRC needs new, permanent boss

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

08:42

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

20.08

Gallery: President hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

Fitch affirms Estonia's AA- credit rating, lowers outlook to negative

20.08

Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

20.08

Narva attempting again to rename streets named for local Communist leaders

10:07

Reinsalu: eighth sanctions package should include full energy embargo

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: